Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder

According to Franklin Police, Kristen Neil Tunks, 51, of Bowling Green, was arrested early...
According to Franklin Police, Kristen Neil Tunks, 51, of Bowling Green, was arrested early Monday morning.(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Auburn woman on Dec. 11.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Felecia Peacock unconscious in her hotel room.

Paramedics notified the Simpson County Coroner’s office and advised them that Peacock was deceased.

According to Franklin Police, Kristen Neil Tunks, 51, of Bowling Green, was arrested early Monday morning.

Officers with the Bowling Green Police Department located Tunks at the Mint Gaming Hall in Bowling Green on Dec. 19.

Tunks was arrested without incident and BGPD served the warrant for Murder-Domestic Violence and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Tunks was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail and is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fatal stabbing near Arts District in Nashville
Police make arrest in fatal stabbing in downtown Nashville
Tennessee Highway Patrol logo
One dead in crash on I-65 in Robertson County
Roberto Godinez II, age 25.
Man charged with kidnapping Fayettville boy in custody
Casey White and Vicky White
Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie