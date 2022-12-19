Man arrested after being found passed out with child in car


A man is behind bars after police said he was driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the back seat.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is behind bars after police said he was driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the back seat.

Goodlettsville Police said the driver was passed out at the wheel along the highway. A witness told investigators they found a 5-year-old sitting in the back seat of that car. This happened on Rivergate Parkway at the I-65 North exit ramp on Saturday.

When police arrived, a bystander told the officers they took the 5-year-old out of the car.

According to the police report, officers found 28-year-old Ernest Rodrigue unconscious.

Investigators said Rodrigue’s vehicle was still in drive, his foot on the brake, and he had a plastic bag containing about 0.2 grams of fentanyl.

Rodrigue was taken to the hospital where he was given two doses of Narcan.

He is facing several charges including DUI with a child and driving on a suspended license.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man arrested after passing out with child in car
Man arrested after being found passed out with child inside car
Kidnapping suspect arrested
Missing child found, father arrested
WSMV Briley crash
Deadly crash closes Briley Parkway
Fatal stabbing near Arts District in Nashville
Police make arrest in fatal stabbing in downtown Nashville