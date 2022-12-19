Man arrested after being found passed out with child in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is behind bars after police said he was driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the back seat.

Goodlettsville Police said the driver was passed out at the wheel along the highway. A witness told investigators they found a 5-year-old sitting in the back seat of that car. This happened on Rivergate Parkway at the I-65 North exit ramp on Saturday.

When police arrived, a bystander told the officers they took the 5-year-old out of the car.

According to the police report, officers found 28-year-old Ernest Rodrigue unconscious.

Investigators said Rodrigue’s vehicle was still in drive, his foot on the brake, and he had a plastic bag containing about 0.2 grams of fentanyl.

Rodrigue was taken to the hospital where he was given two doses of Narcan.

He is facing several charges including DUI with a child and driving on a suspended license.

