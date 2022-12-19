First Alert Forecast: Mild Before an Arctic Blast Later this Week

*** First Alert Weather Days are in effect this Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday/Christmas Day. Extreme cold will take over the Mid State late Thursday night. Rain will turn to snow showers late Thursday night into Friday. A few roads may become slick by early Friday with minor snowfall accumulations.

It’s a very cold start to the day so grab a thick jacket as you head out the door. Skies will vary between partly to mostly cloudy by this afternoon with highs expected to rise into the lower and middle half of the 40s. Tuesday looks very similar, and both nights will feature temperatures at or just below freezing.

Wednesday will feature a bit for sunshine compared to the start of the week. Highs will rise into the middle and lower 40s as a result, but changes are on the way by Thursday.

Winds will shift out of the south by Thursday allowing temperatures to reach around 50 degrees ahead of an arctic front. Rain showers could develop throughout the day on Thursday before frigid air moves in.

An Arctic front will pass through Thursday evening. A very strong northwest wind will develop, ushering in the coldest air in two years. This arctic air may allow for a switch over from rain to light snow by the night time and into Friday morning. The areas with the greatest chance of receiving a couple inches of snow will be northern Middle Tennessee, southern Kentucky, and the Cumberland Plateau. Light accumulations could cause roads to become slick for Holiday travel on Friday.

Temperatures will remain below freezing from Friday through Christmas weekend. The wind chill on Friday night and Saturday will be below zero at times. Friday through Christmas morning will be dangerously cold because of the strong winds. Ensure all your cold weather precautions are completed before then.

