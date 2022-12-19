First Alert Forecast: Arctic Blast & Snow Late This Week

*** First Alert Weather Days are in effect this Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday/Christmas Day. Extreme cold will take over the Mid State late Thursday night. Rain will turn to snow and snow showers late Thursday night, as well. A few roads may become slick by early Friday with minor snowfall accumulations.

Monday & Tuesday will be variably cloudy and cool, but uneventful.

Wednesday will be similar, but with a little more sunshine.

Come Thursday, a south wind will take over. Temperatures will rise into the low 50s with a few rain showers from time to time.

Then, late Thursday night everything will change. An Arctic front will pass through. A very strong northwest wind will develop, ushering in the coldest air in two years. Temperatures will remain below freezing from Friday through Christmas weekend. The wind chill on Friday night and Saturday will be below zero at times. Friday through Christmas morning will be dangerously cold because of the added element of the wind. Ensure all your cold weather precautions are completed before then.

In addition to the cold, there will be a period of snow and/or snow showers from late Thursday night into part of Friday. At this point in time, it appears a dusting to as much as 2″ of snow will be possible in Middle Tennessee. The areas with the greatest chance of receiving a couple inches of snow will be northern Middle Tennessee, southern Kentucky, and the Cumberland Plateau.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.