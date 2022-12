NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office’s K9s went missing during a traffic stop on Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office said Nora went missing from the I-40/I-840 area on Monday afternoon.

If you see Nora, call the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 615-446-8041.

Nora, one of our K9’s went missing from the I-40/840 area earlier today. If you see her please call dispatch at 615-446-8041. Posted by Dickson County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.