Deadly crash closes Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving two vehicles ended with one person dead in the early morning hours on Monday.

According to Metro Nashville Police, two cars crashed on Briley Parkway north around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, causing one of the cars to flip onto the shoulder of the road.

Police confirmed one person died in the crash and the fatal crash investigation team closed the northbound side of Briley Parkway for several hours.

