Arctic blast threatening holiday travel plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wave of intense cold weather is threatening to disrupt the travel plans for millions nationwide, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.

Forecasters predict an arctic cold front will bring sub-freezing temperatures to Middle Tennessee beginning Thursday night.

The extreme chill can cause power outages, slick roads and cancelled flights.

Nashville International Airport said it will implement its Snow and Ice Control Plan, which includes applying de-icing fluid to its runways and ramps. The airport also has plows and snow blowers it can use if it snows.

Veronica Maddox has a flight out of Nashville on Tuesday to California to visit family.

She’s in the clear, but it’s her husband’s flight on Christmas Eve that has her worried.

“My husband is following a few days behind so we have been watching it hoping he can get out without any icy conditions and flights won’t be canceled,” Maddox said.

Hiram Quezada has family in Chicago and Indianapolis, which are forecasted to get more extreme conditions than Nashville. For that reason, he’s staying home.

“It puts a damper on things. I think traveling up north is very hectic at times,” Quezada said. “Due to the weather, we are just going to hang out at the house and do a pajama party. Sit around the fire and cut up and do what we do every year.”

If you’re flying out of Nashville for the holidays, airport officials suggest contacting your airline before arriving to check the status of your flight.

