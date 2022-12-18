Pickett Co. lottery player wins $100K in Saturday Powerball drawing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A lottery player in Byrdstown, Tennessee, won $100,000 in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery reported Sunday.

The player who purchased a ticket in Byrdstown matched four of five balls plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. The winner chose the Power Play feature and the number drawn was two, which doubled the prize.

The lucky ticket was sold at Raj Market, 1211 Livingston Hwy., Byrdstown.

Another player in West Tennessee won $50,000 using the Double Play feature after matching four of five balls and the Double Play Powerball in the Double Play drawing held after the Powerball drawing.

Players paying for the Double Play option gives them a chance to win additional cash prizes up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers. Players play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Walmart Supercenter, 2650 Lake Rd., in Dyersburg.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

