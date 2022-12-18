Fisherman finds grenade in Little River in Cadiz

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A grenade has been found in the Little River near downtown Cadiz for the second time this month, according to police.

Cadiz Police said someone magnet fishing found the grenade on Sunday morning.

Explosive experts from Fort Campbell responded to dispose of the grenade, according to Cadiz Police.

South Road between U.S. 68 and Main Street was closed after a grenade was pulled from the Little River by an individual magnet fishing.

Police said there are no businesses or homes in the area where the grenade was found.

This is the second grenade to be found in that stretch of the river this month.

Police said a 40mm grenade was found by someone magnet fishing on the bridge on Dec. 4.

Fort Campbell EOD responded and detonated the grenade in the river because is “was not stable enough to be moved, due to its time in the water.”

