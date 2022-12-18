First Alert Forecast: Even Colder Sunday, with Frigid Air & Snow Threat Late Next Week

First Alert Weather Days have been issued for this Thursday, Friday, and next Saturday. Bitterly cold Arctic air will overtake the Mid State. Roads could turn icy and/or snow covered from a period of sleet and snow that follows some rain showers on Thursday.

In the meantime, we’ll close out this weekend on a sunny note. Sunday will be cold with lows in the 20s and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. At least the wind will be a little lighter than on Saturday.

Clouds will increase Monday as a weather system passes to our south. There could be a sprinkle or flurry with that in a couple of places from late Monday through Tuesday, but most of us will miss out on precipitation altogether.

Wednesday looks cool, but not overly cold.

Thursday will briefly turn milder. Then, an Arctic cold front will move through during the afternoon, flipping any rain falling over to snow. Temperatures will tumble quickly, falling all the way back into the mid teens by Friday morning. The wind chill early Friday will be around zero in some areas.

Even though the moisture with that storm system will move out rather quickly, enough snow may fall to make for minor accumulations in the Mid State -- a dusting to 2″ in spots. Roads will likely become icy and dicey in parts of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Since we’re still several days away from this potential snow maker, keep checking back with us at WSMV4 for updates, to see if there are any changes.

Brutal cold will then set up shop for Christmas weekend. Temperatures won’t reach freezing on Saturday. The same may hold true for Christmas Day.

