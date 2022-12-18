First Alert Forecast: Arctic Blast & Snow Late This Week

First Alert Weather Days have been issued for this Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday/Christmas Day. Bitterly cold Arctic air will overtake the Mid State. Impacts to roads are possible as rain switches to sleet and snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

Very cold air settles in again by tonight with lows expected to fall into the 20s area wide.

Clouds will increase tomorrow as an area of low pressure passes to our south. There could be an isolated sprinkle late Monday through Tuesday, but most of us will manage to stay dry.

Wednesday looks cool, but not overly cold. Some decent breaks of sunshine are possible before clouds thicken up.

Thursday will be slightly milder as our winds will be out of the south. An Arctic cold front arrives during the afternoon bringing showers to the area. As cold air settles in at night, that rain will transition to snow. Temperatures will tumble quickly, with temperatures in the single digits and teens by Friday morning. Wind chills will likely be below zero (yikes!).

Minor accumulations are possible in the Mid State into Friday morning. Roads could become slick in parts of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Since we’re still several days away from the arrival of this system, keep checking back with us at WSMV4 for updates, to see if there are any changes.

Brutal sticks around for Christmas weekend. Temperatures will rain below freezing for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day.

