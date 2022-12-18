2 suspects arrested on aggravated robbery charges at Lebanon market

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were arrested Sunday morning in connection with an aggravated robbery at a West Main Street market, Lebanon Police said.

Police received a call at 3:16 a.m. at Circle K gas station, 1309 W. Main St., about an aggravated robbery occurring. Police said the suspect, wearing a black hoodie and a ski mask, took multiple packs of cigarettes from the store and $163 in cash. They left the scene in a Kia Soul.

Police spotted the vehicle on Highway 109 near Callis Road. Officers found two suspects in the vehicle along with 22 packs of cigarettes on the passenger floorboard.

Walter Hooks, 38, of Lebanon, and Tkeyah Odom, 40 of Murfreesboro, were arrested and taken to the Wilson County Jail. During the booking search process, the stolen cash was found.

Both suspects were charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated robbery, according to Lebanon Police.

