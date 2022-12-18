2 suspects arrested on aggravated robbery charges at Lebanon market


Two suspects were arrested after an aggravated robbery at a Lebanon market.
Two suspects were arrested after an aggravated robbery at a Lebanon market.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were arrested Sunday morning in connection with an aggravated robbery at a West Main Street market, Lebanon Police said.

Police received a call at 3:16 a.m. at Circle K gas station, 1309 W. Main St., about an aggravated robbery occurring. Police said the suspect, wearing a black hoodie and a ski mask, took multiple packs of cigarettes from the store and $163 in cash. They left the scene in a Kia Soul.

Police spotted the vehicle on Highway 109 near Callis Road. Officers found two suspects in the vehicle along with 22 packs of cigarettes on the passenger floorboard.

Walter Hooks, 38, of Lebanon, and Tkeyah Odom, 40 of Murfreesboro, were arrested and taken to the Wilson County Jail. During the booking search process, the stolen cash was found.

Both suspects were charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated robbery, according to Lebanon Police.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Andry Jisselle Chavez-Rodriguez was last seen in Columbia on Saturday.
Police search for missing 16-year-old Columbia girl
Sunday morning news update
Sunday morning news update from WSMV4
Fatal crash in Smyrna
1 killed, 1 injured in Smyrna crash
Santa visits WSMV4
Santa visits WSMV4 Today