1 killed, 1 injured in Smyrna crash


One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash on Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna on Sunday morning.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person injured after a crash on Sam Ridley Parkway early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officials said the crash near the Lowry Street exit happened before 5 a.m. One person died at the scene while another was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Sam Ridley Parkway was closed in both directions near the Smyrna Event Center. Traffic is being redirected to Threet Industrial and Nolen Drive to Murfreesboro Road/Lowry Street.

Police anticipate the road to reopen around 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

