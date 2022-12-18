1 killed, 1 injured in Smyrna crash

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person injured after a crash on Sam Ridley Parkway early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officials said the crash near the Lowry Street exit happened before 5 a.m. One person died at the scene while another was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Sam Ridley Parkway was closed in both directions near the Smyrna Event Center. Traffic is being redirected to Threet Industrial and Nolen Drive to Murfreesboro Road/Lowry Street.

Police anticipate the road to reopen around 10:30 a.m.

