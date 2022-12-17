Wilson Co. community concerned over warehouse development

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WSMV) – A community is coming together opposing a proposed warehouse development the Wilson County Planning Commission approved for a rural neighborhood.

Micah Forrest and his family are fighting back against the three warehouses that are planned to be built on the 60 acres of farmland across from their family home along Lone Oak Drive.

Micah said they already deal with flooding and other issues from a number of warehouses that have been built down the road from their home. Trucks drive down their small single-lane street every day, he said, and have crashed into mailboxes and torn up yards in the past.

“They would be putting up huge spotlights on the warehouses pointing straight towards our property,” Michah said. “None of the residents I’ve met and talked to support these proposals. This is a quality of life for 100 percent of the residents.”

“There would be a lot of noise associated with it, a lot of traffic, a lot of activity coming back and forth,” Micah’s mother, Carolyn Forrest, added. “It would just damage the peaceful atmosphere of living in a country setting.”

Site plans of a planned warehouse development in Wilson County. (Wilson County Commission)

Carolyn said they moved to this house around three years ago after a fire destroyed their long-time Murfreesboro home. She knew there were warehouses on the main road near the I-840 exit but did not expect them to get any closer to their house.

“We’ve had neighbors expressing their concerns about their children getting on and off the bus with 18 wheelers being in the neighborhood,” Carolyn said. “We just feel that it is a matter of time until someone will be injured with this kind of traffic.”

Carolyn said she is also concerned blasting from the construction could damage their house, pool or water well.

She is hopeful the Wilson County Commission will not give the plan final approval when it is on the agenda Monday night, and instead wait for the county to finalize a proposal to ensure their area will always be zoned as only residential.

WSMV 4 reached out to the warehouse project developers, Joe Haddix and Robert Lannom, but has not yet received a response.

