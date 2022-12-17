Unpaid Clarksville urgent care employees reveal executive’s alleged fraudulent past

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 has uncovered troubling information about an executive for an urgent care company that hasn’t paid employees in two months. Employees at the clinic in Clarksville uncovered why a government agency sued the executive for millions of dollars.

At Advance Care Medical in Clarksville, patients come to the back door to get prescriptions and other medical needs. That’s how the clinic has been operating for the last two months after employees didn’t get paid and their computer system went down.

Last week, WSMV4 was there when employees talked to Joshua Constantin on the phone. Employees say he’s the executive who manages their pay. He’s also the person who hasn’t paid them in full. Office manager, Brittany Carter, believes they will never see that money.

“We Googled them and found out so much information,” says Carter. “That’s where the hope has dwindled even more.”

Employee Heather Henricksen started her own investigation of Constantin when her paycheck was 20 days late.

She found Constantin was sued for fraud in 2011 for $1.2 million by the United State Securities and Exchange Commission. In 2013, he was sued by the government for $2.7 million.

“He’s actually been sued multiple times for investor fraud, and he’s not supposed to be working with investors at all,” Henriksen said.

She says court documents show has been barred since 2013.

Constantin denied WSMV’s request for an interview on camera. When we sent him SEC’s fraud charge, he wrote in an email, “I had an issue in the past which was a long time ago” and “there is zero relation to those events and any involvement I have in this company”.

He also wrote “at no time was I ever involved in the operations, payroll, and any other aspect of Clarksville other than assisting in the hiring of the initial staff about a year ago.”

But WSMV4 was there last week when Constantin called workers about their pay stubs. Employees also received an email saying Constantin is doing payroll.

At this point employees say they have no faith they will see their checks.

“We are not going to get paid the right amount of money if we ever get paid,” Henriksen said. “We will not see a penny of that money. That’s why he’s being sued.”

“Crossing fingers, but at this point, my hope for it is down to zero,” Carter added.

Constantin promised he would furlough employees until they are paid. Employees did receive a furlough letter, but it says the terms are not what they agreed to.

