Pedestrian hit, killed by intoxicated driver

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An unidentified male pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle late Friday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the crash took place at around midnight in the 1100 block of Robinson Road.

The pedestrian was in the northbound lane of Robinson road when he was hit by 60-year-old Kenneth Bumbalough. The unidentified man died at the scene.

Police said Bumbalough showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking half a pint of gin prior to the crash. He and his passenger reported that they did not have time to avoid the collision.

Bumbalough was charged with DUI and no proof of insurance.

