Metro Police: 3 arrested for attempted homicide, aggravated robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three men are facing several charges including attempted criminal homicide and aggravated robbery after a shooting on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Captain D’s at 3708 Gallatin Pike, police said.

According to the Metro Police Department, a man was seriously injured after he reportedly met up with the three there to trade firearms.

The victim went into the back seat of an older model white Dodge sedan when a passenger tried to grab his gun. He then tried to grab a bag with his other firearms and attempted to run away by was hit and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects left the scene in the Dodge and officers were able to find it 20 minutes later near Revels Drive.

The driver, 23-year-old Marcus Holt, allegedly refused to stop after officers began to chase them. Shortly after patrol cars began chasing them, a police helicopter began following the car.

Officers were able to eventually stop the car with spike strips and the Dodge continued onto I-65 North just before the Dickerson Pike exit and the car pulled off onto the shoulder and Holt allegedly left the car and ran away.

The two other passengers, 18-year-olds Marek Winters and Tyquez Hawkins also allegedly ran away from the car in opposite directions.

All three were captured and taken into custody with the help of Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers.

Four firearms were found in the Dodge sedan and one had been reported stolen during a robbery. In addition to the guns police also found 167 grams of marijuana.

In addition to attempted homicide and aggravated robbery, Holt, Hawkins and Winters were each charged with gun possession during the commission of a felony, felony marijuana possession, reckless endangerment and evading arrest.

The bond for Holt was set at $343,000 and Winters and Hawkins were each booked on a $337,000 bond.

