Former Cumberland Co. Waste Director convicted of civil rights violations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Cumberland County Solid Waste Director has been convicted of nine counts of civil rights violations, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Michael Harvel, 61, was convicted by a federal jury on Thursday after an eight-day trial.

Harvel’s civil rights violations included kidnapping and sexually assaulting women that he supervised. During the trial, the 13 women testified about Harvel’s abuse.

Harvel was initially indicted in July 2021, but an indictment returned in November 2021 charged him with additional civil rights violations which occurred between 2014 and 2018.

According to the USAO, Harvel’s former duties as director included supervising workers who were serving their court-ordered community service time or who worked as paid employees. Among those workers included dozens of women who were recovering drug addicts, convicted felons, and poor, single moms.

“The defendant raped and assaulted women who were in extremely vulnerable positions,” said U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin. “Those in positions of authority cannot abuse their positions with impunity, and we look forward to seeking a prison sentence for Mr. Harvel that reflects the seriousness of this offense.”

Harvel was found guilty of kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and committing aggravated sexual abuse against women whom he supervised. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

A sentencing date for Harvel has not yet been set by the court.

In a separate civil action that took place in 2021, the Department of Justice settled a sexual harassment lawsuit against Cumberland County for $1.1 million. The lawsuit claimed that Cumberland County did not prevent Harvel from sexually harassing the women he supervised.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.