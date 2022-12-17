First Alert Forecast: Cold Weekend, then Arctic Air & Snow Late Week

A cold weekend is on top for the Mid State, but even colder air arrives by the end of the next work week.

It’s a very cold start to your Saturday and will still be chilly this afternoon with highs only expected to reach the low and middle 40s. Breezy winds will pick up through the afternoon, but should finally lighten up this evening. A few clouds will move in by the late afternoon turning skies partly cloudy.

Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the weekend. Temperatures will start out in the 20s, and afternoon highs will be in the lower 40s for some, while others will remain stuck in the 30s. Bundle up if headed outdoors at all this weekend!

From Monday through early Tuesday, a passing shower cannot be ruled out as a weak disturbance passes to our south. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s for both of these days.

Intervals of clouds can be expected Wednesday and a shower could pop up mainly in Eastern Middle Tennessee.

An Arctic cold front will arrive late in the day Thursday causing temperatures to plummet! Showers can be expected when that front arrives, but cold air will quickly take over giving us the chance to see some snow showers mainly overnight.

As this Arctic air sticks around, and the front departs, snow light snow may linger into early parts of Friday possibly bringing us some minor accumulations. Temperatures likely won’t even reach freezing on Friday, and that frigid cold air may stick around through Christmas!

