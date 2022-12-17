DOJ: Two men planned attacks on law enforcement, FBI Knoxville office

Edward Kelley and Austin Carter reportedly planned attacks on law enforcement who participated in the investigation in the Jan. 6 riots.
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb.
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Tennessee men were arrested on charges of conspiracy, retaliating against a federal official, interstate communication of a threat and solicitation to commit a crime of violence.

Edward Kelley, 33 of Maryville, and Austin Carter, 26 of Knoxville, planned attacks on law enforcement and the FBI’s Knoxville field office, according to U.S. Department of Justice officials.

Court documents said Kelley, who is facing charges for his assault on a law enforcement officer during the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, obtained a list of personnel involved in the investigation.

Both men made their initial appearance in federal court Friday in Knoxville before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jill E. McCook. Both defendants have been detained.

Carter has a detention hearing scheduled for Dec. 21.

The FBI is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Saturday morning News Update
Car crash
Pedestrian hit, killed by intoxicated driver
The victim told WSMV the woman stole a package off her porch shortly after it was delivered.
Ring doorbell captures woman steal package off Nashville porch
Porch pirate caught stealing packages on camera
Porch pirate caught stealing packages on camera