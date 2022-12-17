Burglary suspects sought after they stole from occupied home: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for three unidentified burglary suspects after police say they stole items from a house that was occupied.

Police say on Dec. 3, the three suspects entered an unlocked short-term rental property on Vibe Place and stole various items, including a laptop and headphones.

Police released this surveillance footage photo of one of the suspects. (MNPD)

At least one of the suspects, who was armed with a gun, according to police, rummaged through bags on the first floor of the home while the victims were on the second floor. Police said the suspects also went through a Jeep parked inside the home’s garage.

Anyone with information about the suspects are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

