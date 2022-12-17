Burglary suspects sought after they stole from occupied home: police


By Daniel Smithson
Dec. 16, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for three unidentified burglary suspects after police say they stole items from a house that was occupied.

Police say on Dec. 3, the three suspects entered an unlocked short-term rental property on Vibe Place and stole various items, including a laptop and headphones.

Police released this surveillance footage photo of one of the suspects.
Police released this surveillance footage photo of one of the suspects.(MNPD)

At least one of the suspects, who was armed with a gun, according to police, rummaged through bags on the first floor of the home while the victims were on the second floor. Police said the suspects also went through a Jeep parked inside the home’s garage.

Anyone with information about the suspects are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

