Bellevue restaurant to close after nearly 30 years

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A popular Bellevue restaurant is set to close after nearly three decades in business.

“I have been here for 12 years. I started when I was 18. I used to be a hostess,” said Margaret Torres. “Then I started cleaning tables … I just fell in love with this place.”

The U.S. Border Cantina has served authentic Mexican food for 28 years. Some come for the margaritas, others come for queso, and many come because it feels like home.

“Our extended family knows if they come to visit us in Nashville, we are probably going to the cantina that night,” explained longtime customer Chris Fenoglio. “Our niece is in England and just loves the queso.”

But between the pandemic and inflation, the restaurant has been hit hard financially. Owner Carmen Naranjo says she’s even had to dip into her savings.

“My husband passed,” Naranjo said. “Next year, it will be five years, and I’ve had to do it by myself. I tried my best, but it was so hard for me to do everything,”

Naranjo plans to close before the Christmas holiday on Dec. 23.

“It’s Christmas time,” Naranjo said. " We are supposed to be happy but no.”

It’ll be hard to say goodbye, but they say years of support made the journey worth it.

“We agreed there is no crying until the end,” Torres said. “So, I am just going to keep working until the end.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.