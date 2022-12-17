1 shot at East Nashville Captain D’s


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was shot Friday afternoon in the parking lot of an East Nashville Captain D’s.

Metro Police said the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. at the fast seafood restaurant, located at 3708 Gallatin Pike. When police arrived, they found a victim with non-life threatening injuries. The victim transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, according to police.

Three suspects are in custody. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

This story will be updated when new information is available.

