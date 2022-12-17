1 shot at East Nashville Captain D’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was shot Friday afternoon in the parking lot of an East Nashville Captain D’s.

Metro Police said the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. at the fast seafood restaurant, located at 3708 Gallatin Pike. When police arrived, they found a victim with non-life threatening injuries. The victim transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, according to police.

Three suspects are in custody. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

