Tamiflu in stock at local pharmacies amid nationwide shortage

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tamiflu is a little difficult to find right now due to rising flu cases, but one independent pharmacy in Lebanon says they have boxes available, and people should not forget to check small pharmacies during times like these.

The shortage of the antiviral drug has been going on for a while, according to Dr. Hatel Patel. The Lebanon Family Pharmacy owner says part of the shortage is because of the current wave of flu that came quicker than expected this season. It’s simply hitting harder and faster than normal, she said.

“We have a lot of these in stock, but people just don’t know,” Patel said. “We do get supply on and off, but it’s just very limited and obviously manufacturers put a limit on vendors (and) how much they can order. Right now, we have about 50 boxes of Tamiflu sitting here in stock.”

Patel said people can always count on small independent pharmacies because they can manage shortages a little better to make sure patients have medication they need. And luckily, they won’t break the bank.

“Independent pharmacies can actually match the GoodRx prices, so our cash prices are way better than other chain pharmacies,” Patel said.

At the moment, the Lebanon pharmacy said they’re helping to make Tamiflu available to nearby doctors’ offices and pharmacies.

“We have referrals from all places,” Patel said. “We have bigger chain pharmacies around us, and sometimes the two other independent pharmacies in our town as well will call us and say, ‘do you have this in stock? We’re sending patients your way.’”

The owner of the small pharmacy said there’s also a shortage of other cold flu medicines including children’s Tylenol and amoxicillin suspension for children. But Dr. Patel has this reminder for people:

“Whenever you are in a fix, just give an independent pharmacy a call, they will always bail you out.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.