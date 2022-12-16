Middle school coach creates ‘Drip Drive’ to build student confidence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coach at John Early Middle School is bringing both style and confidence to her students with a creative shopping experience.

“We are doing a clothing drive but it’s not just a regular clothing drive,” Malik Yant, Community Achieves Coordinator at John Early Middle, said.

The gym at the school was transformed into a shopping experience called the Drip Drive Thursday afternoon. During this event, students had the opportunity to pick out outfits from a selection of well-known designer clothing brands.

“The clothes cost a lot, but the facial expressions, the reactions we get from the, the excitement they have, you can’t put a price on that,” Yant said.

They were even assisted by personal shoppers who are also D1 athletes. In addition to shopping, organizers provided snacks and giveaways.

“The game for the kids is to raise their self-esteem, build their self-confidence,” John Early Middle Coach Makayla Nash said. “You know when you look good, you feel good. I am just hoping that they walk away with a good outfit.”

Nash said after getting many compliments from students about her style, she came up with the Drip Drive.

“Students wanted me to make a TikTok and post how I dress. They loved how I dressed,” Nash said. “I got a lot of compliments and went viral. I said how can I flip it to where my students can wear what I am wearing without having to pay for it.”

Many not only walked away with confidence, but also gratitude.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.