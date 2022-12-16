Masked suspects break into Trigg Co. homes, police investigating

CERULEAN, KY. (WSMV) - Officers with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for several thief suspects.

According to police, multiple homes and vehicles were broken into Wednesday night in Cerulean, Kentucky. Several firearms were reportedly stolen during the break-ins.

The suspects were caught on camera and their photos were released on social media. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects to call crime stoppers at (270) 522-INFO or the TCSO number at (279) 522-6014.

