Last Minute Toy Store now open in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Last Minute Toy Store is a Christmas Tradition in Nashville. The store provides gifts for over 5,000 children each year who otherwise wouldn’t have presents under the tree.

The store, hosted by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, is now open. This year’s store, 5117 Harding Place, opens Friday and runs through Monday for parents to shop for Christmas for their children.

WSMV4′s Lisa Spencer helped out at the store on Friday. There are still a few slots left to volunteer. You can also drop off toys at the Davidson County Sheriff Office’s Service Center on Harding Place.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.