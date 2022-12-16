Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A human heart has been discovered in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s salt barn in McEwen.

According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, TDOT workers were combining products to make brine on Thursday. As workers were retrieving salt from their barn, they discovered what they believed to be a weirdly shaped rock.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the TDOT facility located on Highway 70 East after workers felt unsure of their find. Officers ran several tests on the rock and later confirmed it to be a human heart.

Police are now searching the salt piles to see if any other human body parts remain.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the heart was determined to be that of an adult male. Additional DNA testing will be performed to try to determine the heart’s origin.

The investigation remains ongoing and will be led by TBI special agents and deputies with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.

