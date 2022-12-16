Hendersonville PD searching for teen who didn’t return home after school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are seeking the help in locating a 15-year-old who did not return home after school on Thursday.

Hendersonville Police said Allanah Lawrence may be with a young female driving an unknown make and model silver sedan.

Allanah is 5′4″ and weighs 110 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing dark colored sweatpants, a black hoodie and black and white fuzzy slippers.

Police ask anyone with information about Allanah’s whereabouts to call Hendersonville Police at 615-822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

