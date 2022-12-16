First Alert Forecast: Cooling Down into the Weekend

High pressure should keep sunshine around not only today, but through the majority of the weekend. To start our day, temperatures are cold in the 30s. It’s going to be a bit breezy today so be mindful of that, but expect plenty of sunshine. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 20s so get ready for a cold start to the weekend.

Tomorrow will also be breezy, and weekend highs will only rise into the 40s. A few spots on Sunday will not make it out of the 30s. Hard freezes are expected Saturday and Sunday night as temperatures will fall into the 20s.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s past the next week. Monday and Tuesday there will be an isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but clouds will just thicken up in general.

By the end of the next work week, leading up to Christmas, high temperatures could run 10 to 20 (or more) degrees below normal. Some snow, or a wintry mix, is possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Things will change, but we’ll keep you posted!

