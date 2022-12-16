First Alert Forecast: Colder This Weekend, with Arctic Air Late Next Week

A cold weekend is on the way, with even colder weather due in by the end of next week, just in time for Christmas.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and turn cold. Temperatures will tumble into the 20s and low 30s, but with a light breeze it’ll feel even colder.

Saturday will also be partly cloudy. The breeze will increase by mid morning. Temperatures will struggle to top off in the low-mid 40s.

The wind will diminish some on Sunday. It’ll be sunny, but even colder.

From Monday through early Tuesday, a weak storm system will pass by to our south. While no significant precipitation is expected in Middle Tennessee, a passing shower or sprinkle will be possible.

Wednesday looks variably cloudy with the slightest shower chance, mainly east.

Thursday will start mild, but behind an Arctic cold front temperatures will plummet sharply during the afternoon and evening. A period of rain will turn to sleet and then quickly over to snow.

Minor snowfall accumulations will be possible from late Thursday into the first part of Friday as the coldest weather since last winter overtakes Middle Tennessee. Temperatures likely won’t even reach freezing on Friday. That may also be the case on Christmas weekend, too!

