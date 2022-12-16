Fallen Maury Co. deputy remembered at visitation

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Family and friends paid their final respects to Maury County Reserve Deputy Brad Miller on Thursday.

The longtime Maury County deputy was killed in a traffic accident while on duty on Monday.

Visitation was held at First Family Church on Thursday.

Miller was controlling traffic on Highway 43 in a construction zone when a vehicle hit his patrol car and killed him.

Miller’s fellow deputies talked about his life and legacy after Thursday’s service. They want his family to know that they’re here for them, whatever they need.

“We love Brad. We will miss Brad deeply. He was part of our family just like he was part of theirs,” Maury County Reserve Deputy Peter Vanvais said. “When you lose family, it doesn’t matter in what way, you leave a hole and that hole usually doesn’t get filled. We will desperately miss him and do everything we can to honor his memory on behalf of the family.”

“Anything that they need, we want to be there to help fill that void,” Reserve Deputy Ricky Sims said. “We can never take his place with his family, but if it were us, he would be there to fill the void in our family as well.”

After the service, the Maury County Sheriff’s Department gave Miller a final call through dispatch.

“We thank you for your 19-plus years of service with the Maury County Sheriff’s Department. We thank you for the countless hours you selflessly gave to serve your community, always wearing the biggest smile. You were a positive role model to everyone around you, saving lives, even in your final moments,” the dispatcher said. “You are a true hero. We’ll miss you and we have the watch from here.”

Miller’s family is requesting any memorial donations be made to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department in his honor.

