Experts say downtown construction crane has foundation issues, should not operate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction crane in downtown Nashville has foundation issues and shouldn’t be in operation according to a letter from a structural engineer who inspected it.

The crane is a reason for concern for those who live near it.

WSMV4 shared concerns of people on Wednesday who said they were worried the crane was leaning.

The crane is closed to the intersection of Overton Street and Division Street in the downtown area.

On Thursday a letter was sent to WSMV by Metro Nashville Codes that confirmed a state-certified structural engineer agrees there are foundation issues.

The letter said after reviewing the condition of the crane pad, the foundation had about two inches of settlement at the two crane legs on the west side of the crane. The crane should not operate until foundational issues are resolved.

News that isn’t new to one worker who spoke to WSMV4 anonymously after noticing a shift on Friday and Monday.

“We went down to the basement at the bottom of the tower crane and put a laser on the shaft running up and it had shifted another two inches, which then put the tolerance level for the crane being safe to operate completely out,” the worker said.

The worker said that’s not the only concern he noticed.

“We also noticed that there was a large crack in the foundation floor leading towards the base of the crane,” the worker said. “There was a block wall that also sat on the foundation, and you could see the wall was starting to pull apart.”

The person said they felt unsafe and left the construction site.

When contacted by WSMV4, Metro Codes said the department doesn’t regulate the operation and safety of tower cranes on construction sites. It’s a state and federal regulatory matter.

The worker told WSMV4 the construction company in charge of the stie needs to address this issue immediately.

“I know that Yates (construction company) is actively trying to get a solution to the problem,” the worker said. “I know there has been multiple engineers taking a look at this situation to try to figure out the best and safest way to handle it, but it was also kind of reported back. We definitely won’t be back on the site the rest of this week and potentially the next.”

The structural engineer in the letter said they feel comfortable with the crane remaining in place.

WSMV4 called the construction company three times and left messages to ask when it plans to get the issue fixed but did not get a response.

Metro Codes said it will continue to monitor the site to ensure the safety of construction workers and the public.

