Drivers cited for failing to stop at Murfreesboro school bus stop sign

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three drivers were cited by police after failing to stop at the stop sign deployed by a Murfreesboro City School bus.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, the drivers were charged with failure to stop for a school bus sign.

“The drivers blatantly disregarded the stopped school bus putting children in danger,” MPD Lt. Greg Walker said. “The only way this enforcement would have been successful if everyone observed the law, and we didn’t write any citations or stop one car.”

The drivers were charged as part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force school bus safety traffic enforcement event. The safety event promotes school bus safety for bus drivers and students and took place on Thursday.

During the event, Walker rode a school bus to look for drivers who failed to stop at the school bus’ deployed stop sign. Officers in patrol cars followed closely behind the bus, and some waited on side streets for violators.

“We want to remind people to slow down, buckle up, stay off the phone and pay attention to what’s going on around them especially when children are present,” Walker said.

Another school bus safety traffic operation will be conducted after the first of the year, according to Walker.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.