Community demands changes after pedestrian struck at busy East Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured Sunday evening.

Nearly a dozen community members and members of We Walk Nashville gathered outside the Shell gas station at the intersection of Shelby Avenue and South 10th Street on Thursday night.

During a news conference, several speakers discussed how they want drivers to be held accountable and fast solutions that city leaders need to implement. They consider this intersection very dangerous.

So far this year there have been 41 pedestrian deaths in Davidson County. In 2021, 401 pedestrians were injured and there were 38 deaths.

The groups said this is a public health and safety concern.

“In five minutes, our lives changed,” Z Zalvidar, the husband and partner of Jabari Patterson, who was struck by a vehicle on Sunday, said.

Zalvidar provided an update on Patterson’s condition, saying he’s still recovering after suffering several broken bones. Zaldivar said he has just talked to his husband moments before Patterson was struck.

“From a phone call to say, ‘babe pick up some hamburger meat so we could have cheeseburger macaroni and I’ll meet you down at Five Points,” Zaldivar said. “From the time it took me to get to Aldi’s and him saying I’m on my way, he was hit by a car. A driver left him in the middle of the street.”

His husband advocated with others from the community for improvements to his intersection so a crash like this doesn’t happen again.

The said the driver who hit Patterson wasn’t even cited for the crash.

“Drivers slow down. These are your loved ones that are walking, that are driving and who are trying to get home safely,” Zalvidar said. “This should not be an epidemic in our city that we love.”

We Walk Nashville said everyone should be able to walk anywhere without the fear of getting hit by a vehicle flying through the intersection.

“We’ve had enough. We know that this is happening almost daily,” We Walk Nashville’s Cathy Carillo said.

After the news conference, the group walked across the crosswalk to show support for Patterson and Zalvidar.

Darlette Sowers also shared her story on Thursday night. She lost her son after he was hit by a car and killed in 2020.

She said it starts with driver accountability and awareness.

“They’re looking for other vehicles. They’re not looking for the pedestrians,” Sowers said. “Most drivers who hit pedestrians and bicyclists say I didn’t see them. I don’t think they see them because they’re not looking for them.”

We Walk Nashville has a list of demands for city leaders to quickly implement solutions.

“We are asking for speed humps to be put on this local street to lower the speed even more. We are asking for pedestrian beacons to help those who are crossing at this intersection, as well as stop signs,” Carillo said.

Some local businesses are donating its Friday proceeds to help Patterson and his family with medical expenses.

My Cluck Hut is one of the businesses that is participating on Friday.

