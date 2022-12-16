Authorities execute search warrant at Clarksville treatment facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.

Deputies said the girls stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from a nurse’s station at the facility on Nov. 28. One of the girls died on Nov. 29 at a Clarksville hospital. The second girl died on Nov. 30 at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Oak Plains Academy is a residential treatment facility located at 1751 Oak Plains Rd. near Clarksville.

