Attic fire damages home in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire has damaged a Nashville home, according to fire investigators on the scene.

The fire was reported at around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

The house, located at the 1100 block of Mansfield Street in Nashville, had four people inside at the time of the fire. All four made it out safely and no injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross in Nashville will be taking care of them.

The fire was reportedly contained in the attic, and a hole was cut in the roof to vent the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

