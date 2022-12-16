American Airlines plane makes emergency landing at BNA


FILE PHOTO (CNN, AMERICAN AIRLINES, WJXT, WSOC, KLAS, KPTV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An American Airlines flight headed to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport from Knoxville made an emergency landing at Nashville International Airport Friday morning.

An airline spokesperson said American Airlines flight 9785 diverted to Nashville for a possible maintenance issue. The spokesperson said the flight landed normally and taxied to a gate under its own power.

No passengers were on board — just pilots. No injuries were reported.

