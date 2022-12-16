13 inmates receive degrees through Lipscomb program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thirteen inmates at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center graduated on Thursday.

The did it through Lipscomb University’s Initiative for Education Program.

Five women received their bachelor and associates degree. Eight others graduated with their Masters of Arts in Christian Ministry.

It’s the first time master’s degrees were awarded through the program.

“In the state of Tennessee, about 90% of the people who are incarcerated are going to be released. If we can release them as strong, critical thinkers who’ve been a part of the community, who’ve learned to love and live together, that makes a difference for all of us,” Kate Watkins, a consultant with the LIFE program, said.

The inmates learned in-person with university professors and study at the prison each Wednesday night through the Lipscomb LIFE program.

Reasha Frazier was one of the graduates honored on Thursday.

“It has created an opportunity for a successful me. The last 15 years of my life, it’s been hard. I’m in prison, and that’s what I expect, but with that opportunity, I have been able to do the time instead of allowing the time to do me,” Frazier said.

This is the fifth group of inmates to receive degrees from the Lipscomb program since it was founded in 2007.

