Murfreesboro officers ride along on school buses to encourage safety

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police officers in Murfreesboro will be paying extra attention on Thursday to drivers around school buses to keep children safe on their way to school.

The program aims to promote school bus safety for bus drivers and students.

Murfreesboro Police continue to receive complaints that cars are running the bus stop sign or drivers are on their phones near school buses, and they hope this helps to change that.

Officers will be on board a few school buses to see exactly what the bus driver sees when the arm is out, and who is violating the law.

They’ll do this today both in the morning and afternoon.

A lieutenant with the Murfreesboro Police Department explains how dangerous it is for bus drivers and students when people do not obey the law.

“Obviously, it could be a fatality,” said Greg Walker with MPD. “…could be a serious injury, could just be a crash that upsets a lot of children on a bus or something of that nature. That’s what we’re trying to prevent.”

This year, Governor Bill Lee signed a new law that raised the maximum fine from $50 to $200 for failing to stop when approaching a school bus.

That decision was based solely on evidence from cameras that are installed on the buses.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.