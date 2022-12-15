Missing Clarksville woman found dead in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department announced a missing woman was found dead in her car.

Savannah Gilliam, 28, was reported missing on Dec. 11 by her mother who claimed she hadn’t spoken to her in weeks.

Gilliam was found deceased in the driver’s seat of her vehicle at around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. An officer with CPD located the vehicle in a parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Spears at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5706.

