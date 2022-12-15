Missing Clarksville woman found dead in car

Savannah Gilliam, age 28.
Savannah Gilliam, age 28.(CPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department announced a missing woman was found dead in her car.

Savannah Gilliam, 28, was reported missing on Dec. 11 by her mother who claimed she hadn’t spoken to her in weeks.

Gilliam was found deceased in the driver’s seat of her vehicle at around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. An officer with CPD located the vehicle in a parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Spears at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5706.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School buses pull out in Murfreesboro, TN.
Murfreesboro officers ride along on school buses to encourage safety
WSMV school bus stop sign
Murfreesboro school bus safety program
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Hermitage.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple vehicles in Hermitage
WSMV pedestrian crash scene
Man killed by cars in Hermitage