At least 3 dead, dozens injured after tornadoes touch down in Louisiana

LOUISIANA (WSMV) - Tornadoes touched down in parts of Louisiana Wednesday after killing at least three people, and injuring dozens.

Tornado warnings were issued for several parishes in the New Orleans metro area this afternoon. One man shared with CNN during an interview that the storm came through and tore through the area in all of eight seconds.

“We got inside and five minutes later all hell broke loose, and it sounded like a bomb had gone off. It shook us and knocked us down. And when I walked over, I saw all the damage done, " described the man.

There’s aerial footage of the damage done to several homes in a neighborhood in Farmerville, Louisiana.

At least 25 people were injured, some critically, trapped inside their homes.

“We had approximately 20 to 25 known injuries from minor to...We have a couple of people in critical condition at this time,” said Sheriff Dusty Gates, Union Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A 56-year-old woman was killed in Saint Charles Parish and seven others were hurt.

Power lines and debris filled the streets--several streets were blocked by debris.

At least three possible tornadoes touched down--many of the Louisiana parishes were under tornado warnings Wednesday.

Even through the devastation--law enforcement is thankful things weren’t any worse.

“We were very blessed, very blessed that no more people are injured than what was,” said Sheriff Gates, Union Parish Sheriff’s Office.

There’s also extensive property damage including flipped mobile homes.

