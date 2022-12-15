FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Drier With Cold Air Settling In

It’s a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s so you will definitely need a jacket as you step out this morning. Afternoon highs will top out in the 40s to around 50. After a few thicker clouds this morning, Partly cloudy skies can be expected for the afternoon! A welcomed change with more sunny to partly sunny days expected to follow.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day, but temperatures will continue to fall through the 40s. It will be even colder going into the weekend.

This weekend highs will be in the lower 40s. Some spots this weekend will not get out of the 30s. The good news, we’ll have plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, the bad news, lows drop into the 20s overnight. Hard freezes are on the horizon.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s past the weekend, but it could turn frigid by the end of the next work week leading up to Christmas. We’ll keep you posted!

