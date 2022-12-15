First Alert Forecast: Sunnier, Chillier Afternoon

This afternoon will be brighter and chillier than yesterday. The rain is long gone, however. Highs will be around 50 degrees.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day, but temperatures will continue to fall through the 40s. It will be even colder going into the weekend.

Highs will be in the lower 40s this weekend. Some spots this weekend will not get out of the 30s. The good news is we will have plenty of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday, the bad news, lows drop into the 20s overnight. Hard freezes are on the horizon.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s past the weekend, but it could turn frigid by the end of the next work week leading up to Christmas. We’ll keep you posted!

