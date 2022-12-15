Doctors warn of spike in respiratory viruses ahead of holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Respiratory virus cases are spiking right before the holidays in Middle Tennessee.

The CDC still has the state listed on the highest level of flu infection as COVID and RSV cases are spreading after people gathered over Thanksgiving.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. William Schaffner said the peak of flu season is hitting about four to six weeks earlier than normal, leaving Tennessee well above the current national average in cases.

“All three of those can produce serious disease,” Dr. Schaffner said about the tripledemic. “Not only in older people and people with underlying illnesses, but also in normal healthy people. These viruses can put you in the emergency room in 48 hours.”

Dr. Schaffner said VUMC is nearing capacity as cases increase. Other hospitals across region are already at or over capacity from the spreading viruses.

COVID cases in Davidson County have increased 30 percent in the past month, from 986 to 1,512 over the past two weeks.

The best way to protect yourself and your family is getting vaccinated, Dr. Schaffner said. That includes getting a flu shot and a COVID booster.

The Metro Health Department is holding several free vaccination and testing clinics across the city leading up to the holidays.

“I think people can enjoy the holidays, be with their family and friends, and celebrate and be thankful. But we can do this as safely as possible,” Dr. Schaffner said. “We want to protect those family members who are fragile. Older people, people with underlying illnesses.”

Dr. Schaffner said that includes getting vaccinated, wearing a mask while traveling and getting tested before gathering with family and friends.

“If everybody has a negative COVID test, those rapid tests are still widely available, everybody can join the festivities and be more at ease,” Dr. Schaffner said. “If your test happens to be positive, we will send you a plate, but you have to stay in your room.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.