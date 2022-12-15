Construction crane has Downtown Nashville residents concerned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction crane in Downtown Nashville has some people living near the project concerned for their safety.

At Division and Overton Street, a construction crane has hovered over an apartment complex for weeks, but the looks of the crane have many on edge as it moves and sways.

“I’ve seen the crane over the street all of the time and it doesn’t seem very safe,” said Preston Coke, a resident at the apartment the crane towers over.

And Coke isn’t alone. Many living in the apartment complex under the construction site also believe something is off.

One man said the crane leans more toward the complex daily, something Coke said is concerning.

“I live on the other side of the building, but I’ve talked to people that live right next to the construction and they’ve had problems with it,” Coke said.

Some have even gone as far as to reach out to District Representative Freddie O’Connell for answers.

“Somebody sent me a photo of a concern they had about a construction site and I did reach out to Metro Codes,” said O’Connell. “They are sending a building inspector over to that.”

WSMV4 also reached out to Metro Codes as well as the construction company in charge of the site. The construction company said they recently hired a third-party structural engineer to review the crane and they say it’s safe and not a danger to the community.

“That’s why we have inspectors, that’s why they go through training, that’s why they do visit job cites to make sure that things are in compliance,” O’Connell said.

Although Yates Construction Company officials said the hired engineer has given an all clear, O’Connell said has yet to hear back from Metro Codes inspector. A response Coke and many others said they’re waiting on.

“Only more regulation and testing can make sure it’s safe,” Coke said.

