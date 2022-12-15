BNA Police seize roughly 18 pounds of marijuana inbound from Las Vegas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Airport Police officers arrested two men late Wednesday night after marijuana was discovered in their luggage at BNA.

According to the arrest affidavit, K-9 Havoc and his handler were on a “blind run” of luggage coming off a Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas, NV. Airport Police know Las Vegas to be a common source of incoming narcotics to Nashville. Havoc picked up the scent of marijuana coming from a piece of blue luggage and the strong odor of Febreze inside a green luggage case.

The officers waited until 30-year-old Veontae Lewis and 29-year-old Nicholas Riley walked up to claim their respective bags. Lewis grabbed the blue-colored piece of luggage and Riley pulled the green case from the carousel. Both men ripped off the luggage tags and headed for the exit before officers intervened.

Officers were granted permission by both Lewis and Riley to search their respective bags and found 8 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana in the blue case, and approximately 10 pounds in the green case. Riley also had $640 in cash on his person.

Both Lewis and Riley were arrested and booked early Thursday morning on drug possession with intent to sell. They remain in custody on $75,000 bond.

