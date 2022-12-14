Tennessee star player focuses on NFL draft, opts out of Orange Bowl

Jalin Hyatt announced he will not be playing in the Orange Bowl so he can focus on the NFL Draft.(World of Hyatt)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has opted out and will not compete with his teammates in the Capital One Orange Bowl game.

Hyatt took to social media to announce his decision, citing his decision to focus on the 2023 NFL Draft.

“So thankful for my @vol_football teammates, coaches and all of Vol Nation. It’s been an amazing ride. After careful consideration, I have decided to begin preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft. #VFL 🙏”

Jalin Hyatt

Even though Hyatt will not be playing, he will be traveling to Miami to support his teammates.

The Orange Bowl will use virtual tickets this year, however, people can buy a commemorative ticket on the Orange Bowl’s website.

Tennessee will kick off with Clemson on ESPN on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m.

