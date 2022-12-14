Pedestrian killed in Hermitage

A pedestrian was hit and killed in Hermitage.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s fatal crash team was called to a deadly incident involving a pedestrian in Hermitage Wednesday morning.

According to MNPD, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Lebanon Pike near Bonnabrook Drive in Hermitage. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed the block on Lebanon Pike where the crash occurred for the investigation and for the body to be removed from the road.

The investigation continues into what led to the deadly crash.

