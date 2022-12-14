Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple vehicles in Hermitage

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Hermitage Wednesday morning.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s fatal crash team was called to a deadly incident involving a pedestrian in Hermitage Wednesday morning.

According to MNPD, 43-year-old Derick Johnson was struck by a Honda CRV while attempting to cross Lebanon Pike near Bonnabrook Drive in Hermitage. Johnson was knocked to the ground and hit by two other vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported that all three drivers remained at the scene and no signs of impairment were visible in any of them.

Police closed the block on Lebanon Pike where the crash occurred for the investigation and for the body to be removed from the road.

